Deputies investigating deaths of 2 people inside North Lauderdale home

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating the deaths of two people who were found in their North Lauderdale home.

Family members and confused neighbors could be seen outside of the home along the 1200 block of Stardust Drive, Wednesday afternoon.

“The call came in as a suspicious incident,” BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said. “We sent deputies out there, and that’s when they located the deceased male and female.”

Detectives are not releasing much about the case, but they have said there is no threat to public safety, and they’re not searching for a suspect.

Deputies were on the scene investigating for several hours.

“They are collecting evidence, and they’re investigating the circumstances behind the deaths,” St. Louis said.

The situation for friends and neighbors is difficult, as they wait to learn details on what happened.

Deputies said it could take some time before more information on the case comes out.

