Deputies investigate shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating a shooting in North Lauderdale that reportedly left one person dead and another injured.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Southwest 81st Street and Tam Oshanter Boulevard just before 7 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where investigators could be seen near a white sedan with a yellow tarp covering the windshield.

One victim is reportedly deceased on scene while another has reportedly been transported to the hospital. Police have not confirmed the details of the shooting.

