Deputies investigate reported shooting in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are currently on scene of a reported shooting in a North Lauderdale residential neighborhood.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Southwest 10th Court and 76th Street at around 7:30 a.m., Tuesday.

7SkyForce HD hovered over the scene where a deputy could be seen talking to two men, one who was sitting on the ground near a van and another standing nearby.

A few blocks away from the active scene, deputies could also be seen with their guns drawn in another neighborhood.

It remains unclear if the two scenes are connected.

