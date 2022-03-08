DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A man is dead after a shooting in Dania Beach.
Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along Southwest Fifth Avenue and First Street just after 7:15 a.m., Tuesday.
First responders found an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds.
He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives continue to investigate.
If you have any information on this deadly shooting, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.
