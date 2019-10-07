Deputies investigate fatal crash in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are investigating after a crash in Lauderdale Lakes left one victim dead.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene along the westbound lanes of Northwest 19th Street near 36th Avenue just before 7 a.m., Monday.

Officials said a massive fire broke out after a red four-door Honda rear-ended a utility truck.

#BSFR is operating on the scene of a vehicle accident with fatality in the area of westbound 3600 NW 19th Street @LLakes_WeCare Traffic delays and detours. Avoid area. pic.twitter.com/fQF31JrLaQ — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) October 7, 2019

Nearly 10 minutes later, firefighters were able to extinguish the flames.

One victim was reported dead after the incident.

Broward Sheriff’s Office Traffic Homicide continues to investigate.

The victim’s identity remains unknown.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to heavy traffic delays.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

