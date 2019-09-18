Deputies investigate crash involving school bus in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are currently on scene of a crash involving a school bus in Pompano Beach.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene, located in the area of Northeast 18th Street and Federal Highway, just before 7:30 a.m., Wednesday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where the back of the school bus could be seen damaged. The other vehicle involved in the crash, a gray SUV, could be seen with heavy front-end damage.

The driver of the gray SUV was reportedly trapped in the vehicle for some time before being extricated.

It is unclear if they were transported from the scene.

Children were on board the school bus at the time of the crash and had to be transferred to a different school bus.

Drivers are advised to seek alternate routes due to lane closures.

