Deputies investigate after man fatally shot near Fort Lauderdale

NEAR FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed near Fort Lauderdale.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the scene along Northwest Sixth Court and 27th Avenue just before 6 a.m., Monday.

Responding deputies arrived to find a man dead at the scene.

Crime scene and homicide detectives are investigating.

