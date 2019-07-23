Deputies identify man caught on camera stealing iPhone from Oakland Park Laundromat

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was captured on surveillance video footage stealing an iPhone from an Oakland Park Laundromat.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to Joe’s Coin Laundry, located in the area of Northeast 38th Street and Fourth Avenue, at around 3:30 p.m. on June 16.

The victim noticed his iPhone X was missing and called authorities, who reviewed surveillance footage capturing the theft.

Cameras showed a man, later identified as 52-year-old Gabriel Sanchez, pacing around the Laundromat several times before peeking into an empty office.

He could be seen opening the door and looking around before making his way inside and taking the phone.

After he closed the door he calmly walked out of the business.

If you have any information on Sanchez’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

