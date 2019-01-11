Deputies: Homestead man chews up police car seat after cocaine arrest

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A Homestead man arrested for cocaine possession has also been accused chewing up the seat of a police cruiser.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested 37-year-old Melvin Stubbs Thursday night after a traffic stop in the Keys.

Deputies said they were conducting traffic stops near Mile Marker 59 when they stopped Stubbs for possible illegal tints.

During the stop, deputies discovered Stubbs had a warrant for a probation violation stemming from dealing in cocaine.

Deputies arrested Stubbs, who tried to get away. He was eventually subdued with a Taser and put into the back of a cruiser.

While police searched his belongings, they found 41.1 grams of cocaine. However, while they were investigating, deputies said Stubbs began kicking the door of the cruiser and chewed off or eaten part of the seat, causing at least $1,000 in damage.

Stubbs was placed in feet restrains and taken to jail.

