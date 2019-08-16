Deputies: Florida man in front-end loader dumps mountain of dirt on girlfriend’s car

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WSVN) — A 20-year-old man is facing a charge of felony criminal mischief after authorities say he used a front-end loader to dump a mountain of dirt on top and inside of his girlfriend’s Cadillac.

Hunter Mills of Crestview wanted to talk to his girlfriend – but when she showed up in someone else’s 🚗 and wouldn’t answer a question, he used a front end loader to dump dirt on the 2010 Cadillac. Her window was down. 😳 He’s charged with #felony criminal mischief. #Florida pic.twitter.com/0supeDG0tn — OkaloosaSheriff (@OCSOALERTS) August 16, 2019

According to Fox 13, Hunter Mills, 20, was arrested Thursday after he invited his girlfriend to talk at an excavating company in Crestview.

However, when the girl showed up in someone else’s car and refused to answer a question, deputies said he used a front-end loader an dumped a massive pile of dirt on the roof of the car.

Authorities said the windows of the car were down and the dirt filled up the car’s air vents, center console, and power windows.

The vehicle also sustained scratches to the top, hood and trunk.

Mills has been charged with felony mischief.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.