Deputies: Florida Keys residents must carry additional proof of residence due to counterfeiting

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Keys residents must carry additional proof of residence to enter the island chain because the reentry stickers are being counterfeited, according to deputies.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office will no longer trust the sticker alone to allow residents and workers into the island chain.

If residents do not have additional documents, like a valid driver’s license or electric bill, with their Florida Keys address, or a work order, they will be turned around.

