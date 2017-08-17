Deputies: Fla. woman bites man’s fishing line, swims away with lure

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in north Florida arrested a woman after she reportedly bit a man’s fishing line and swam off with his lure.

Fox 30 reports that St. Johns County Sheriff deputies were called to a pier in St. Augustine Tuesday evening.

A fisherman told deputies that a woman who appeared to be intoxicated swam up to him and cursed him out, then bit the line and swam away with the end, according to the police report.

Deputies located the woman, 22-year-old Alexandra Turner, and said she became belligerent and refused to follow orders.

When deputies attempted to handcuff her, they said Turner started screaming, “I’m (expletive) naked!” repeatedly.

Turner was ultimately arrested on suspicion of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest without violence.

