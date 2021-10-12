MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - A group of migrants was stopped on the street by deputies in Marathon.

More than 30 Cuban migrants were found hiding in a Go-fast boat that was being pulled by a pick-up truck on U.S. 1.

A deputy became suspicious after noticing the truck driver was driving slower than usual.

The vehicle was pulled over by the Fairfield by Mariott hotel.

All the migrants were turned over to border patrol agents.

The driver has since been charged with child neglect since none of the children in the truck were restrained by a seatbelt or child seat.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.