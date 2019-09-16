Deputies find human remains believed to be missing Florida children, mother

OCALA, Fla. (WSVN) — Authorities have found human remains that they believe belong to four Florida children and their mother who were reported missing.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, 32-year-old Casei Jones and her four children, 10-year-old Cameron Bowers, 5-year-old Preston Bowers, 2-year-old Mercalli Jones and 1-year-old Aiyana Jones were reported missing Saturday night after family members had not seen or heard from them in six weeks.

Detectives determined that Casei’s husband, Michael Wayne Jones Jr., was a person of interest in the case.

Deputies said Michael Jones was found in Brantley County, Georgia after a traffic accident, and Casei’s body was found in the car.

Detectives said Michael later led detectives to the remains of four children. Deputies said that while the remains have not yet been identified, they believe they are those of the four missing children.

After conducting interviews, deputies believe Michael Jones killed the family while still in Florida and stored the bodies at his home and in his van for several weeks before he moved them to Georgia.

So far, a warrant for second-degree murder has been issued for Michael Jones. However, deputies said additional charges may be forthcoming.

