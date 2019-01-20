Deputies fight man, woman after pulling over ATV rider in West Park; 3 arrested

WEST PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - A verbal dispute escalated into a scuffle between Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies and a man and a woman who confronted them after they had pulled over the rider of an all-terrain vehicle in West Park, leading to three arrests.

Cellphone video captured the escalating chain of events, as the argument gave way to physical violence along the 3100 block of Southwest 40th Avenue, at around 3:20 p.m., Sunday.

“I’m telling you, do not come any closer,” a deputy is heard telling the man, who is himself recording the confrontation on his own smartphone.

The man is then seen crossing the sidewalk line the deputy asked him to stay behind.

The law enforcer is then seen pointing to the line.

“Which one is it? On the sidewalk? This line right here?” said the man.

The deputy is then seen grabbing the man, who tries to wrest free, causing the deputy to trip. Two other deputies grabbed the man.

The woman is then seen coming into the frame and grappling with the deputy who fell down. Moments later, the deputy is seen striking her.

“Why are you punching her?” a woman is heard repeatedly yelling off screen.

The deputy continued hitting the red-haired woman over and over, even after she fell.

The same deputy is then seen being placing the woman under arrest, as three deputies are seen holding down the man several feet away.

The ATV rider is seen sitting in handcuffs next to his vehicle.

Officials identified the three people arrested as 26-year-old Duewayne Dixon, 39-year-old Jessie Hernandez Fernandez and 37-year-old Francheska Turuell.

Investigators have not specified how the man and the woman are related to the biker.

The man and the woman have been charged with battery on a law enforcement officer. The rider has been charged with illegally operating an off-road vehicle.

The arrests take place as hundreds of riders are taking over South Florida roadways as part of the annual “Wheels up, Guns Down” protest. Authorities indicated last week that they would crack down on these holiday weekend activities, stressing that those rising off-road vehicles on public roads risk arrest and having their vehicles confiscated.

