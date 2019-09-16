Deputies: Bloodhound finds 3-year-old autistic boy lost in woods in under 30 minutes

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WSVN) — A 3-year-old autistic boy is now safe after he got lost in the woods.

Santa Rosa County Commissioner Sam Parker commended the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office on Facebook for their efforts in locating the child, Sunday.

According to the child’s mother, the boy was being watched by his grandmother when he managed to unlock the deadbolt on the door and slip out while his grandma was in the restroom.

Deputies said in a press conference, that with the help of a bloodhound, they were able to find the child in approximately 28 minutes.

Deputies said the boy only had a few scratches and bug bites but is OK.

