Deputies ask for public’s help in locating man beaten, abducted near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who was beaten and abducted near Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said 43-year-old Kevin Lee was assaulted at a Shell gas station located at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd. at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

BSO officials said two men, later identified as 36-year-old Kenneth Douglas and 31-year-old Terrail Jenkins, restrained Lee and took him in their vehicle as they fled the scene.

Deputies located the vehicle and took both of the alleged kidnappers into custody.

Douglas and Jenkins appeared in court on Wednesday morning and were denied bond.

Lee’s whereabouts remain unknown, and detectives said they fear he could be injured and in need of medical assistance.

Detectives believe Lee was homeless in the Fort Lauderdale area. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds.

If you have any information on Lee’s whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.