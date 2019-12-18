Deputies ask for public’s help in identifying man abducted near Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a man who was beaten and abducted near Fort Lauderdale.

Detectives said he was assaulted at a Shell gas station located at 2701 W. Sunrise Blvd at around 12 p.m., Tuesday.

BSO officials said two subjects restrained the man and took him in their vehicle as they fled the scene.

Deputies have since located the vehicle and both of the alleged kidnappers, but not the victim.

Detectives said they fear the man could be injured and in need of medical assistance.

If you have any information on the victim’s identity or his whereabouts, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

