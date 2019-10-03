Deputies arrest trio accused of vandalizing nearly 20 vehicles

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have taken three men into custody after they allegedly vandalized about 20 vehicles in Broward County.

Christian Valle, Marvin Ramos and Diego Lopez Zepeda were arrested for targeting vehicles in Pompano Beach and Deerfield Beach from around Aug. 23 to early September.

Officials said the trio of crooks would pull up to a neighborhood in a white pickup truck and use tools to smash car windows. They never made their way inside of the vehicle, as detectives believe they only did it to destroy the vehicle.

Most of the cars were selected at random, officials said, but a couple of them were targeted.

Deputies thank members of community who came forward with surveillance footage.

Valle was arrested on Sept. 11 and admitted to taking part in several incidents throughout Broward.

Both Ramos and Lopez Zepeda were arrested on Sept. 18.

