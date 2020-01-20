Deputies arrest suspected ‘Pillowcase Rapist’ who attacked over 40 South Florida women

(WSVN) - Deputies in Brevard County have arrested a man who is suspected of being the “Pillowcase Rapist” who allegedly terrorized dozens of women across South Florida in the 1980s.

According to the Miami Herald, 60-year-old Robert Eugene Koehler, a registered sex offender, was arrested on Sunday night. He is currently awaiting transfer to Miami-Dade.

The Pillowcase Rapist was known for attacking at least 44 women inside their Miami-Dade and Broward County homes between 1981 and 1986.

He used a pillowcase, towel or shirt to hide his identity as he entered the victims’ homes. He allegedly made his way into the homes through unlocked sliding glass doors and open windows before threatening the victims with a knife.

The Herald reports detectives conducted stakeouts, a large-scale manhunt, checked hundreds of leads and even created a task force to catch the attacker to no avail.

Authorities have not released details as to how Koehler is considered to be a suspect.

