LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a man who was allegedly behind an armed robbery in Lauderdale Lakes.

On Thursday, 18-year-old Edwin Hankerson Jr. was arrested.

According to investigators, a woman was walking in a parking garage along the 4000 block of Northwest 34th Street on July 8 when a man walked up behind her.

The man asked the woman a question to which she responded and kept on walking. He then hit her on the head with a gun and took her purse.

The victim’s gut-wrenching screams were heard on the surveillance video that caught the crime.

