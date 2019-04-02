Deputies arrest man suspected of robbing, shooting man at Pompano Beach ATM

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have arrested a man suspected of robbing and shooting a man at a Pompano Beach ATM.

Twenty-eight-year-old Quinton Johnson was arrested on Monday after he allegedly shot and robbed 67-year-old Dennis Moton on Saturday.

Officials said Moton was withdrawing money from an ATM outside of a Bank of America, located at 21 South Pompano Parkway, at around 5 a.m. when Johnson came up to him demanding money.

An argument then took place between the two which led Johnson to shoot Moton before robbing him of his cash and bicycle.

Johnson faces one count of robbery with a firearm and another count of attempted felony murder.

He is expected to appear in bond court Tuesday afternoon.

Moton has since been released from the hospital.

