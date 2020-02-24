Deputies arrest man suspected of burglarizing Lauderdale Lakes restaurant

LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have taken a man into custody shortly after he was allegedly caught on camera burglarizing a restaurant in Lauderdale Lakes.

Cameras were rolling outside of World Famous, located in the area of West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 36th Terrace overnight Monday.

A man wearing a long-sleeved T-shirt on his head and gloves on his hands could be seen making his way from the parking lot to the front of the popular restaurant.

He is then seen lodging a large object to the front door to the business, which ended up triggering a silent alarm and alerting deputies to the scene.

The owner of World Famous, Chris Brown, also known as Chinaman, also received an alert about what was happening.

“When I got that call I was really worried,” said Brown. “I wanted to make sure everything was alright.”

As Brown headed over to the scene, he said a friend who works for a towing company was parked across the street, saw the burglary and also called 911.

“What he did was he came and just stood out front for a while, threw a big rock through the window, smash and grab, came in and went straight into my office,” said Brown. “He kind of knew what he was going after.”

Cameras inside of Brown’s office show the crook grabbing as much cash as possible.

He even grabs a plastic bag from the register area to hold the money.

“I work so hard. I put so many hours in this place and, you know, try and give back and for someone to just take so easily from you it’s just… you’re just violated, really,” said Brown.

The crook is seen fleeing the scene on foot, but less than a minute later Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are seen responding to the parking lot.

Deputies told Brown the burglar was taken into custody just across the street from the restaurant.

The money has since been returned to Brown.

Now all he has to worry about making repairs to the front door.

“We’re open at 9 a.m. I’m ready to serve. I’m here,” said Brown.

