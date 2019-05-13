Deputies arrest man accused of killing ex-boyfriend and setting fire to Wilton Manors duplex

WILTON MANORS, FLA. (WSVN) - - Deputies from the Broward’s Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man who allegedly killed his ex-boyfriend and set fire to his Wilton Manors duplex.

Michael Mitchell, 38, faces murder and arson charges after he was arrested, Saturday.

Investigators said Mitchell killed 40-year-old John Young, his ex-boyfriend, and set his apartment on fire.

Fire rescue crews found the deceased Young inside after responding to the fire along Northwest 25th Street and Second Avenue, Thursday.

Detectives said Mitchell and Young had recently broken up.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.