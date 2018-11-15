Deputies arrest Florida man wanted for multiple drug charges

MEREDITH, Fla. (WSVN) — Deputies in North Florida have arrested a man wanted for multiple drug charges.

“Congratulations to Charles Dion McDowell,” the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Deputies hit McDowell, 31, with a list of charges, including fleeing/eluding police, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of controlled Substance without a prescription, marijuana possession and possession of of drug equipment.

McDowell is currently being held on a bond of $57,000.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.