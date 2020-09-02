Deputies arrest caretaker accused of stealing from 100-year-old Pompano Beach woman

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Deputies have arrested a woman who, they said, stole from a 100-year-old Pompano Beach woman whom she was supposed to be taking care of.

Esther Gonzalez, 60, appeared before a Broward County judge on Wednesday following her arrest by Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies earlier in the week.

“I went over there and opened the drawer, empty, and I thought, ‘What in the world is going on here?'” Gladys Nicholas, the victim, said. “I’m angry, very angry.”

According to BSO, between March and April, Gonzalez stole Nicholas’ jewelry, including her wedding ring, which she has had for almost 80 years.

Deputies also said Gonzalez was using the 100-year-old’s credit cards and spent $3,000 to hire an attorney for her son, who was in jail.

As BSO detective Ronald Cusumano investigated Gonzalez, she said she confessed to her crimes.

“Eventually, I did question her, and she did admit to at least one of the credit cards being used,” he said.

Nicholas said she was stunned, and her family said they are relieved Gonzalez was arrested.

“Everybody’s innocent until proven guilty, but, you know, we’re thankful that we seem to have this one resolved,” Ryan Nicholas, the victim’s grandson, said.

Gonzalez remains behind bars at the Broward County Jail as of Wednesday. The judge ordered, when she is released, Gonzalez cannot contact the victim, and she is not allowed to be a caretaker until further notice.

