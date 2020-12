FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sweep operation by deputies in Broward County led to multiple arrests.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested four suspects, including two documented gang members, during the operation last week.

The sweep targeted probation violations, and several high-powered weapons, ammunition and illegal drugs were seized afterward.

