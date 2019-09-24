Deputies arrest 2 after pawn shop raid in Tamarac

TAMARAC. FLA. (WSVN) - - Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies have raided a pawn shop in Tamarac where, they said, illegal activity was being conducted.

Detectives took two people into custody at Richie’s Pawn & Guns, located along Northwest 47th Trail, on Tuesday morning.

The stock room was filled wall to wall with items that officials said were stolen.

The raid comes after a year-long investigation by deputies.

Detectives reviewed hours of surveillance footage where employees at the store allegedly took stolen goods from drug addicts, knowing they were not the rightful owners. They also said necessary paperwork for the purchases was not filled out.

7News cameras captured deputies wheeling power tools, kitchen appliances and electronics out of the business.

“There’s been two arrests made thus far. There’s another arrest pending,” said BSO Sgt. Rich Rossman. “The charges are for organized dealing in stolen property. One subject has an $80,000 bond for four counts of that. Another subject has one count of $20,000.”

Officials said the items were stolen from Home Depot, Target and CVS stores in the area.

The Department of Agriculture is also investigating.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.