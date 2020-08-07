Deputies: 19-year-old Florida caretaker physically abused 88-year-old man

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A 19-year-old man has been arrested after, deputies said, he was caught on camera abusing an elderly man in his care.

According to Fox 13, Hillsborough County deputies arrested 19-year-old Jonah Delgado.

Deputies said Delgado was the on-duty caretaker for the 88-year-old victim who requires full-time care for basic needs.

Investigators said home surveillance video showed Delgado abusing the victim by slapping his face and yelling at him.

Detectives also said cameras captured Delgado putting the victim in a wheelchair and hitting him multiple times in the face, head and stomach.

Deputies also said the video showed Delgado pushing the man into a bed and punching him in the stomach three times.

“The actions of this man are deplorable, unacceptable and disturbing,” said Hillsborough Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Delgado was trusted to take care of this man and to protect him. He not only broke this trust but put this man in direct danger with his actions.”

Delgado has been charged with abuse of an elderly or disabled adult and battery.

