COCOA, Fla. (AP) — An 11-year-old boy was shot by another child after finding a gun inside a home in Florida, authorities said.

The shooting happened Sunday evening near Cocoa, news outlets reported.

The child was taken to a hospital where he was reported to be in stable condition, officials said.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting, and said they don’t yet know whether anyone will be charged.

