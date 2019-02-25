Deposition in case between Parkland shooting victim’s father and school officials begins

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The deposition in the case between a Parkland shooting victim’s father and two school officials took place Monday morning.

At the Broward County Courthouse, Andrew Pollack, Scott Peterson and Andrew Medina all made their way into the deposition.

Andrew Pollack is suing both Peterson and Medina, saying they did nothing to stop the gunman from killing his daughter, as well as 16 others.

7News cameras were not allowed inside of the courtroom, but were able to catch Peterson and Medina walking in to get deposed by Pollack’s attorneys.

Medina formerly worked at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School as a security monitor while Peterson worked as the school’s resource deputy.

A protection order was filed against Pollack by Medina so that he would not be able to be at today’s deposition but the court denied the order.

Pollack said although he is suing, he is not a threat to anyone.

