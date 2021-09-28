FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools is getting a bailout by the federal government.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis recently cut funding to the BCPS Board when they decided to make masks mandatory in schools. The United States Department of Education is now giving it back in the form of a grant.

The school board on Tuesday was awarded the grant for more than $420,000 to the Project Safe Grant Program.

The project is an effort to support families and educators.

The United States Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona told districts similar to Broward whose funding was cut that the federal government has their backs.

He commended the district for safely returning to in-person learning and following Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines.

Cardona released a statement that read in part: “We should be thanking districts for using proven strategies that will keep schools open and safe, not punishing them. We stand with the dedicated educators in Broward County.”

Last week, the DOE also awarded Alachua County a grant for $147,719 under the same project.

