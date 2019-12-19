Dentist shot last month outside Hialeah office succumbs to injuries

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - A dentist who was shot six times outside of her Hialeah office last month has succumbed to her injuries, according to police.

Hialeah Police confirmed the death of Dr. Carmen Ramirez, Thursday.

Ralph Benjamin and Hector Ledesma, the alleged attackers, were arrested at Miami International Airport on Nov. 22 as they tried to flee the country via one-way tickets to the Virgin Islands.

According to police, Ramirez was the star witness in an identity fraud case out of Orlando, where a man is accused of stealing $40,000 from her business and faces three to five years in prison.

Investigators said Ledesma, who is the brother of the man facing fraud charges, came to the dentist’s office to kill her.

Police said the two suspects in custody will be charged accordingly.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.