Dentist airlifted after shooting outside Hialeah office

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Rescue crews have airlifted a woman to the hospital after, police said, she was shot outside of her dentist’s office in Hialeah.

Hialeah Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a shooting in the area of East Eighth Avenue and 41st Street at approximately 10:15 a.m., Tuesday.

According to investigators, the dentist, later identified as Carmen Ramirez, was shot on the stairs of her office building.

A woman said she heard multiple shots.

“I felt like seven shots, one after the other,” she said in Spanish.

The witness said she came outside and heard a woman screaming and someone yelling, “Call the rescue!”

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where rescue crews could be seen wheeling Ramirez on a stretcher into the air rescue helicopter.

The helicopter landed at a field near North Hialeah Elementary School.

The victim’s husband, Pablo Sanchez, later showed up at the scene about an hour after the incident.

“She is in surgery,” he told reporters in Spanish.

Ramirez was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital where she is currently listed in stable condition.

“She is my wife. She is magnificent,” said Sanchez.

Crime scene investigators remained at the scene well into the afternoon. They kept the area surrounding the building cordoned off for hours.

Police continue to investigate but said the shooting is not believed to be a random act of violence.

The staff at a nearby business said detectives have collected their surveillance video.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

