HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Supporters of the recent protests in Cuba have walked onto a part of the Palmetto Expressway in Hialeah for the second consecutive day, temporarily stopping traffic from flowing.

Traffic cameras on the southbound lanes of the expressway showed a large group of demonstrators on the highway at around 10:45 p.m., Wednesday. All southbound lanes were shut down, but they have since reopened.

Cameras captured demonstrators standing in the rain while holding signs and chanting. The protesters walked up the West 49th Street on ramp, lined up across the expressway and began to set off fireworks on the highway.

Some drivers traveling on the northbound lanes, which remained open during the incident, could be heard sounding their horns in support.

Also, some drivers who were forced to stop due to the protesters walking onto the highway joined in on the demonstration.

On Tuesday, demonstrators blocked the northbound and southbound lanes of the expressway in Southwest Miami-Dade for 10 hours.

Those who walked onto the expressway began to walk down the West 49th Street on ramp and were off the expressway at around 11:15 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.