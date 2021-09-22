NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A demonstration being held in Northwest Miami-Dade in support of the Haitian migrants at the border has grown.

The demonstration of around 150 people at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday morning grew quickly to around 200 people by noon.

Northwest Seventh Avenue at Little River Drive has been shut down in both directions as demonstrators took to the intersection outside the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services office.

Several Miami-Dade Police officers have responded to the scene.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area due to traffic delays.

The demonstrators gathered to demand better treatment of Haitian migrants and that they be allowed to stay in the United States.

Earlier in the morning, two U.S. officials said many Haitian migrants were being released in the US, despite the Biden administration’s warning that they would immediately be sent back.

People at the demonstration said even if that is true, the images coming from the border of Texas are cruel, disturbing and heartbreaking.

“We should not accept it, that’s unacceptable,” said Leroy Jones with Circle of Brotherhood. “I’m crying out to every color, not just people of color, I’m talking about the Cuban Americans, the Puerto Rican Americans, all of us should be upset about that.”

When asked what would he say if he could speak to the president directly, Jones replied, “I’d tell the president to get off his butt and do the right thing.”

