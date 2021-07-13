SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Demonstrators voicing their support for the people of Cuba and recent protests in the country took to the streets of South Florida and shut down part of the Palmetto Expressway.

Protesters could be seen on the highway near Coral Way and Southwest 32nd Street, Tuesday afternoon.

Video of #SOSCuba demonstrators just before they got on to the Palmetto Expressway (SR-826) around 1pm. pic.twitter.com/FiGlUpJ222 — Patrick Chalvire (@PatC_Alexander) July 13, 2021

The highway was shut down in both directions because of the protests, and the closure led to increased traffic on surface streets in the area.

In April, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed, what he called, an “anti-riot bill” that prohibits blocking roads during a protest. The bill’s signing came on the heels of the George Floyd protests in summer 2020.

“We also have penalties for people that commandeer highways, which we saw in other parts of the country,” DeSantis said after signing the bill. “Just think about it: you’re driving home from work and all of the sudden, you have people out there shutting down a highway. We worked hard to make sure that didn’t happen in Florida. They start to do that, there needs to be swift penalties, and that’s just something that cannot do that.”

The safety of our community & safeguarding those that peacefully assemble is our top priority. We welcome those that wish to peacefully demonstrate; however, the obstruction of roadways is unacceptable & illegal. Officers are enforcing traffic laws to ensure the flow of traffic. pic.twitter.com/BsgyztuQVz — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 13, 2021

The demonstrations come after a historic uprising in Cuba took place over the weekend, and Cubans gathered in droves, calling for change and freedom.

Protests held in several cities and towns were some of the biggest displays of anti-government sentiment seen in years in tightly controlled Cuba, which is facing a surge in coronavirus cases as it struggles with its worst economic crisis in decades as a consequence of U.S. sanctions imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration.

Cuban Americans in South Florida are also participating in demonstrations to show their solidarity for their loved ones on the island.

