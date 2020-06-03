Demonstrators gather on Biscayne Boulevard in downtown Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Demonstrators gathered in downtown Miami to march for racial equality and to protest the deaths of victims of race-related violence.

The protest began along Biscayne Boulevard at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.

“Now is our time to take a stand,” a protester said.

During the demonstration, dozens of people moved off the sidewalk and into Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast Third Street, one of downtown Miami’s busiest traffic spots.

City of Miami Police officers soon arrived and threatened the protesters with possible arrest.

“If you do not move, you will be subject to arrest,” an officer said over a loudspeaker.

Despite the protesters not being permitted to stand in the middle of the street, they were not going to move.

After what looked like an affable discussion, police closed down Biscayne Boulevard farther south, so the protesters could continue their demonstration.

“We’ve been out here since two or three o’clock today,” a second protester said. “That was the first time that we’ve had any interaction with the police today, so I want to stress this was an incredibly peaceful protest.”

Some protesters celebrated that the demonstration was allowed to continue by playing bongos.

However, despite the celebration, the protesters continued to let their displeasure be known over the lives lost and inequality.

A woman also made a surprise visit to the demonstrators to keep them hydrated and fed.

“She basically went to Publix and brought bags and bags of sandwiches, snacks and food and water for us,” the second protester said.

After sundown, the group marched to the Freedom Tower and went home before curfew.

There were no arrests and no major incidents during Wednesday’s protest.

