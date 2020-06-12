Demonstrators gather in downtown Miami for Black Lives Matter protest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large group of people have gathered in downtown Miami for a Black Lives Matter protest demanding racial equality in the U.S.

Dozens of protesters could be seen in front of the Torch of Friendship, at 301 Biscayne Blvd., holding signs and chanting, Friday afternoon.

City of Miami Police have sent out a memo saying that non-essential businesses should have closed around 2 p.m. because they expected a large crowd of protesters.

Police also said all downtown Miami courthouses were told to evacuate at around 1 p.m.

Demonstrators have handed out fliers to attendees detailing what they need to do to find medical attention, and what they should do if they end up being hit with tear gas.

It remains unclear whether or not the group will begin marching through downtown Miami.

