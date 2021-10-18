MIAMI (WSVN) - A rally for immigration rights is being held in downtown Miami on Monday.

7News cameras captured demonstrators laying down on Biscayne Boulevard and blocking the entrance to PortMiami.

The demonstrators are connecting themselves to one another by putting their arms in black cylinders.

City of Miami Police officers are on scene to make sure the demonstration remains peaceful.

The rally started at around 11 a.m. at Miami’s Torch of Friendship.

The demonstrators are demanding a pathway to citizenship for millions of undocumented individuals.

They want Vice President Kamala Harris to disregard the Senate Parliamentarian’s recommendation and insert a path to citizenship in the president’s Build Back Better plan.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.