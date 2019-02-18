Demonstrator in custody after climbing crane near FIU, displaying banner ahead of Trump’s arrival

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A demonstrator is in custody after he climbed a crane near Florida International University and displayed a banner and American flag ahead of Trump’s arrival.

At 10:30 a.m. the demonstrator was seen coming down from the crane, escorted by police officials.

It began just after 8 a.m., on Monday, a man was seen on top of a crane at a construction site at Southwest 109th Avenue and Tamiami Trail.

The banner showed the words “Mr. President” but was flipped over so the rest of the words were not displayed.

The demonstrator was seen wearing a helmet, climbing gear and straps.

Miami-Dade and Sweetwater Police are on scene and have blocked off 109th Avenue.

The political stunt comes hours before President Trump is expected to speak on the Venezuelan tensions at FIU’s Modesto A. Maidique Campus.

According to construction workers on site, they had showed up to work and were told by police to leave.

“I was setting up my station, and they were telling everybody on the deck to get out and then, next thing you know, they came to the bottom telling everybody to get out the site,” said construction worker Fernando Guevara. “We left all our tools and everything. We have no idea what the guy wants.”

Guevara said it’s fairly safe to climb the crane if the demonstrator took the stairs, got as close as he could and then took a ladder up to the top.

A special response team was called to the scene.

