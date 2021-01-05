Demand for COVID-19 vaccine remains high as more seniors get inoculated

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - As more seniors over the age of 65 try to schedule appointments to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the demand continues to be met with problems.

On Tuesday, Markham Park in Sunrise joined Vista View Park and Tradewinds Park as a COVID-19 vaccine distribution site in Broward County.

Memorial Healthcare System and Jackson Healthcare System are offering appointments for seniors who want to get vaccinated.

Jackson Health has an online appointment system where anyone 65 years of age or older can sign up and make an appointment.

Memorial Healthcare System has also extended COVID-19 vaccinations to seniors 65 and older. Those who have been a previous patient at a Memorial facility can schedule an appointment through the MyChart portal.

Seniors 65 and older who have not been a Memorial patient previously and want to get the Pfizer vaccine can call 954-276-4340 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Neddie Lynn and her husband were among some of the first seniors at Markham Park to get their dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I feel very comfortable doing it,” said Lynn. “We have an appointment today. Yes, we do. It was a struggle, but we were able to use the internet and make it through the internet.”

Vaccination sites across Broward County saw long lines once again as some seniors showed up hours before their scheduled appointment times to make sure they would get the vaccine.

The Florida Department of Health of Broward website was inundated with people over the age of 65 hoping to get the vaccine early on in the rollout process.

“The process was extremely difficult,” said Sam Landol.

“I think they need to fix their technology; it’s what needs to be done,” said Lynn.

Some individuals who were able to make an appointment on the website still were worried they wouldn’t get the vaccine.

“They confirmed me on the screen but [I] never received the email, so I’m hoping that they have a way of being able to locate that here,” said Landol.

The Kings Point retirement community in Tamarac started offering the vaccine to its residents on Tuesday morning.

While Broward’s Department of Health temporarily stops taking appointments, seniors can still get the vaccine through Jackson Health and Memorial Heathcare.

“We feel, within two to three weeks, that we can gear this thing up to somewhere around the 60,000 to 75,000 patients a week,” Jackson Health CEO Carlos Migoya said. “If we’re able to do that, we’d be able to vaccinate approximately 60% of the over-65 in Miami-Dade County, which happens to be a total of 465,000 people, sometime by the end of January, early week of February.”

However, some people are reporting Jackson Health’s website will now allow a time or date for an appointment to be selected.

For more information on vaccination sites in South Florida, click here.

