Delucca Rolle, Lauderhill teen in viral video, arrested on trespassing charges

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - The teen who garnered national headlines after viral cellphone video showed Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies pepper-spraying and hitting him while arresting him outside of a McDonald’s in Tamarac has found himself in trouble with the law again.

Lauderhill Police arrested 15-year-old Delucca Rolle shortly after 11 p.m. on Friday.

Detectives have not provided further details about the circumstances that led to this arrest, but the teen has been charged with trespassing in a stolen conveyance and resisting an officer without violence.

This latest development comes more than two months after cellphone video captures BSO Sgt. Greg LaCerra pepper-spraying Rolle after the teen picked up a cellphone in front of him in the parking lot of the McDonald’s near J.P. Taravella High School, April 18.

Moments after Rolle was pepper-sprayed, the footage shows BSO Deputy Christopher Krickovich grabbing Rolle and pressing down on the teen’s neck with both hands, then hitting his head against the pavement. Krickovich is then seen hitting the student in the head.

Several days ago, Rolle’s mother, Clintina Rolle, asked the State Attorney’s Office to bring charges against the deputies involved in her son’s takedown.

“It feels so fresh to me. It still feels like a wound that opens up,” she said. “[Delucca] tries not to talk about it, so he tries to suppress it, like it never happened.”

The family’s attorney, Ben Crump, said it’s clear Krickovich and LaCerra were in the wrong.

“Everybody, even Stevie Wonder could see that this was assault and battery,” said Crump.

Meanwhile, Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony disputed claims that BSO hasn’t been doing enough.

“We can’t move forward until we actually hear back from the state attorney, and that is no different from every other internal affairs investigation that takes place,” he said during a news conference.

Lauderhill Police said they will disclose more details on Rolle’s latest arrest on Monday.

Crump did not immediately respond to 7News’ calls for comment.

