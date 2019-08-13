Delta mechanic arrested for possession of loaded gun at FLL

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - A Delta Airlines mechanic has been arrested and is accused of possessing a loaded handgun while working at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Frank Wilson, a Louisiana native, was arrested at the airport after a Delta security agent located a loaded .45-caliber Glock handgun in his backpack, Sunday.

According to the arrest report, the 42-year-old told police he forgot he put the gun in his backpack. Wilson did recall placing it in his backpack in order to hide it from his nephew.

Since he didn’t have a concealed weapons permit, Wilson was charged with one count of carrying a concealed firearm, and his gun was confiscated.

In May 2018, Mikenson Regis, 27, was arrested for bringing a gun into the airport.

Deputies said Regis, who worked as a janitor, was caught on camera walking into Terminal 3 carrying a blue bag.

When investigators searched the bag, they found a 9mm handgun and ammunition. Regis is accused of hiding the bag in a drop in the ceiling.

Attorneys for both men said were brought to the airport mistakenly.

Wilson was released from jail on a $500 bond, Monday.

A Delta Airlines representative said they are aware of the arrest of their employee, and they are cooperating with authorities.

