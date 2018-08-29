Delray Beach elementary teacher arrested on incest, sexual assault charges

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – Federal authorities have arrested an elementary school teacher in Delray Beach.

U.S. Marshals took fifth grade teacher Owen Headley into custody, Wednesday, after an international warrant was issued for his arrest.

The warrant stemmed from several charges in Canada, including sexual assault, incest and sexual exploitation of minors.

Headley was removed by Palm Beach County School Police last year from the Boca Raton elementary school he taught at after the disturbing allegations surfaced.

Federal officials said he was reassigned to maintenance duties away from children.

Headley appeared in federal court for an extradition hearing shortly after his arrest.

