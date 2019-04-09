Delray Beach brewery designs biodegradable six-pack rings

DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) – A brewery in Delray Beach has come up with a new Eco Six Pack Ring, which could be a possible life-saver for marine life.

SaltWater Brewery designed biodegradable six-pack rings that feeds wildlife instead of harming them.

The rings are made out of wheat and barley.

The brewery hopes other breweries will buy the new rings and help bring manufacturing costs down.

