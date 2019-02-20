Delivery driver takes Amazon package from Parkland home

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Surveillance cameras captured a delivery driver taking an Amazon package they had just dropped off at a Parkland home.

The reported theft took place along the 9900 block of Northwest 66th Manor, Monday afternoon.

“We ordered a very simple charger for my Apple Pencil,” said homeowner Julie Bresset.

The video showed an Amazon contractor dropping off and taking a picture of the package at the home’s front porch.

“I was on my way to softball practice, and I got an indicator that a package had been delivered,” said homeowner John Bresset. “I called and said, ‘Hey, did you get your package?'”

The woman could then be seen in the video picking up the package before walking away with it.

“I’m like, ‘What package are you talking about?'” said Julie. “I come outside, and I’m like, ‘Honey, there’s no package here.'”

Julie said they were shocked when they saw the surveillance video footage.

“I had to watch it twice, to be honest with you, because it was so shocking,” said Julie. “I’m like, ‘That didn’t just really happen.'”

The delivery driver had to show an ID to get into the gated community, so the couple doesn’t understand why she would take the package.

“I was just surprised by the whole thing,” said Julie.

The couple eventually called both the Broward Sheriff’s Office and Amazon. The charger has since been replaced.

“Whether it’s $7 or $1,000, it’s your stuff, it’s your home, and someone else took it,” said John.

Amazon said they are investigating the incident. In the meantime, the driver has been taken off her route until they can figure out what happened.

If you have any information on this theft, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.