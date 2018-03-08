Delivery driver caught on camera throwing package toward family dog in Homestead

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida family is upset after surveillance cameras captured a delivery driver throwing a package toward one of their dogs.

In the video, Rocky, a five-month-old labrador mix, can be seen in the backyard of the Homestead house when an Amazon contractor drops a large package on top of him.

“We love our dogs. Our dogs are our family,” said homeowner Rolando Andrade. “Our girls love them and we don’t like to see stuff like that happen. We don’t like animal abuse at all.”

Now, Rocky’s owners think he has an injured eye from the ordeal after being hit by the package.

After processing the package, which contained of swim gear, the driver walked back to his car and exited the driveway, leaving the dogs riled up.

The family told 7News Amazon reached out to them to apologize and offered to help with vet bills.

“We don’t see the actual hit, but it’s clear that you can see the hit hit the dog,” Andrade said.

The Miami Herald reported that contracted driver will no longer be delivering packages for Amazon.

