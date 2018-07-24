Delivery driver caught on camera stealing tip jar from Ms Cheezious restaurant in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A local restaurant says a delivery driver picked up food — and then swiped their tip jar.

Ms Cheezious posted security video from inside their restaurant, located at 7418 Biscayne Blvd, showing a man they say was a Postmates driver grabbing their tip jar from their counter Monday night.

“So last night a @postmates driver thought it was a good idea to steal the tip jar after picking up a delivery at our Biscayne location. Please help us find this P.O.S.,” the restaurant wrote in the video’s caption on Instagram.

The restaurant said they attempted to contact Postmates multiple times, only to be told they wouldn’t release any information on the driver because he is an “independent contractor.”

“Our team works really hard and this is very disheartening,” Ms Cheezious said in the post’s comments. “I just want to know he’s no longer delivering anything!”

Staff members say they have filed a police report.

If you have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

