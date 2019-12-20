Delays expected at South Florida airports as holiday travels ramp up

FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Travelers at South Florida airports could face delays as millions of Americans prepare to head to their destinations for the holiday season.

7News cameras captured numerous delays at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, Friday.

Glenn Cooper and his family waited more than four hours for their son’s flight to FLL to arrive.

“It’s holiday times,” Cooper said. “The airlines overbook a lot of flights and delays — weather has a lot to do with it as well, but with the airspace system, they get delayed, especially around the holiday times coming in because you can only put so many airplanes in the same spot, and it slows a lot of things down.”

According to officials, 44 flight delays have been reported at FLL. This year’s holiday travel season spans from Dec. 21 until Jan. 6, when most people will return home for the new year.

Despite the delays, some travelers at the airport said that the holiday cheer is better than ever because of the well-performing economy.

More than 115 million people are expected to travel this holiday season, which is the most in more than 20 years.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.